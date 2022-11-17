New Zealand vs India 2022: Ravi Shastri bats for Hardik Pandya to be appointed as permanent T20I captain

In the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya will lead India in the three-match T20Is series in New Zealand, starting Friday.

Former Men in Blue head coach Ravi Shastri on Thursday stated there is 'no harm' in appointing a separate T20 skipper for Team India, and identified all-rounder Hardik Patel as an ideal candidate for the position. Hardik will captain India in the three-match T20I series in New Zealand starting on Friday in place of regular skipper Rohit Sharma.

"For T20 cricket, there is no harm in having a new captain," Shastri told reporters ahead of the first T20I in Wellington.

"Because the volume of cricket is such, that for one player to play all three formats of the game is never going to be easy. If Rohit is already leading in Tests and ODIs, there is no harm in identifying a new T20I captain, and if his name is Hardik Pandya, so be it," he added.

Shastri concurred with stand-in head coach VVS Laxman on Thursday's statement that India will be seeking to identify T20 specialists as it seeks to correct its course following yet another World Cup failure.

"That's the way forward; VVS is right. They'll identify specialists, especially among youngsters. That should be the mantra two years from now, identify and make that team into a terrific fielding side and identify roles for these youngsters who could be fearless and play that kind of cricket without any baggage," Shastri said.

Shubman Gill, Umran Malik, Ishan Kishan, and Sanju Samson have been given opportunities for the T20Is against New Zealand as older players have been rested. The 60-year-old believes that the management of the Indian squad should develop the young players and imitate England's white-ball strategy, which has led to their success in both the ODI and T20 World Cups.

"There's an opportunity with this team in the future to identify roles for players, identify match-winners, and go pretty much on the template of England. They are one team that really caught the bull by the horns after the 2015 World Cup. They sat down and said they are going to identify the best players for that format of the game - whether it's T20 or 50-over cricket," the former head coach of India said.

"This meant that if they were some senior players, and had to sit out, so be it. And they got in youngsters who were fearless and could adapt to that pattern of the game. It's a template that can be followed easily, India has got a wealth of resources and it can start from this tour. It's a fresh young side, you can identify, groom this team," Shastri remarked.

No need for Indian players to play in foreign T20 leagues

Numerous nations have launched their own T20 tournaments after the 2008 debut of the IPL, including Australia's Big Bash League (BBL), Pakistan Premier League (PSL), Caribbean Premier League (CPL), etc. However, the BCCI forbids any active Indian cricketer from taking part in these other tournaments, despite the fact that foreign players are welcome in the IPL.

There have been calls for the BCCI to permit its players to compete in various T20 leagues worldwide since India's semifinal loss to England, where skipper Jos Buttler and opener Alex Hales used their wealth of BBL experience to hand India a 10-wicket drubbing.

However, Shastri and former India pacer Zaheer Khan don't agree.

"I feel there are a lot of processes in place. It's not about playing only franchise cricket, it's about going to different countries to learn things. That is very important and BCCI with its shadow tours, that process is well in place. I don't see any other reason for players to go and play in a particular tournament," Zaheer said.

"You already have robust structure, why depend on others. We have more than enough means to produce good players and you look at our bench strength. You can virtually play three line ups and they can compete at any level," the former pacer said.

Shastri added that "there is enough domestic cricket for all these players to get absorbed in the system and get an opportunity."

"Plus you get India A tours and all other tours where at one given time two Indian teams will be playing in the future and the opportunity will come for the other lot to go somewhere else whilst India is in some other country to go play. There is no need, they are absolutely fine playing IPL and focusing on domestic cricket, we need them to play domestic cricket in India as well," he said.

No substitute for genuine pace, an opportunity for Umran Malik to learn

Both Zaheer and Shastri feel that the tour of New Zealand is a great opportunity for pace sensation Umran Malik.

"Umran has been an exciting talent, and this kind of exposure will help him. It's about how he takes things forward and how quickly he understands that this stage is going to be crucial if he wants to grab that spot in the playing XI and cement his place," Zaheer said.

"He's one of the fastest bowlers in India and you saw what happened in the World Cup, genuine pace rattled opposition whether it was Haris Rauf or Naseem Shah, Anrich Nortje," Shastri added.

"There is no substitute to genuine pace even while defending small scores. It's an opportunity for him and hopefully he will learn from this experience."

Why do you need so many breaks, coaches should be hands-on

Along with Rohit, the tour will also be without the services of ace batsman Virat Kohli and opener KL Rahul. After the T20 World Cup, the entire coaching staff—including head coach Rahul Dravid—has also been given a break. Shastri, however, opposes coaches taking breaks.

"I don't believe in breaks because I want to understand my teams and player and then be in control of the team. "What do you need that many breaks for? You get 2-3 months of break during the IPL that's enough to rest. I feel coach should be hands on."

India's tour of New Zealand will be aired on Prime Video.

(With inputs from PTI)