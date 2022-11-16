ICC T20I Rankings: Suryakumar Yadav asserts his dominance at the top

ICC T20I Rankings: The rankings have been updated again following the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup conclusion. Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav has again retained his place at the summit of it.

Image credit: Getty

Indian middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav has kept his top spot in the ICC men's T20I batting rankings, published on Wednesday, following his incredible outing in the just-concluded ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. He became the No.1 T20I batter after a beautiful showing in the Super 12 stage of the T20WC, where he busted three half-centuries in five innings. That implementation allowed him to reach a career-best rating of 869 points. Although his rating dropped to 859 with his dismissal for 14 in the semi-final versus eventual champion England, he has managed to stay on top.

Image credit: Getty

The 32-year-old Surya piled up 239 runs during the T20WC at an exceptional average and strike rate of 59.75 and 189.68, respectively, besides finishing as the event's third-highest run-scorer. English opener Alex Hales, who hit an unbeaten 86 in 47 balls in the semi-final versus India, jumped significantly, ascending 22 places up to No. 12. ALSO WATCH: IND vs NZ 2022-23: 'Road map starts from now for ICC T20 World Cup 2024' - Hardik Pandya

Image credit: Getty

Hales concluded as England's second-highest run-scorer in the T20WC, scoring 212 at an average of 42.40. Hales has been in superb form since his return to the side earlier this year. He has collected 430 Twenty20 International (T20I) runs this year, at an astonishing average of 30.71 and an equally reasonable strike rate of 145.27.

Image credit: Getty

Babar Azam and Rilee Rossouw are other batters to make progress in the top 10. The Pakistan captain scored a match-winning 50 in the semi-final versus New Zealand, gaining a place to climb up to No. 3. Rilee Rossouw of South Africa also jerked up to seventh after Glenn Phillips of New Zealand sank to the eighth. Rossouw had cut a splendid ton versus Bangladesh in the T20WC. ALSO READ: IND vs NZ 2022-23 - Is playing all 3 formats viable for Kane Williamson? Here's what he feels

Image credit: Getty

Other batters in the top five besides Suryakumar and Azam are Mohammad Rizwan, Devon Conway and Aiden Markram. Rizwan and Markram have held on to their second and fifth classes, respectively, whereas Conway slipped to fourth after losing third place to Azam. In the bowling charts, England's Adil Rashid has been the largest gainer after his exceptional performances in the semi-final versus India and the final versus Pakistan.

Image credit: Getty