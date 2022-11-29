IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch ODI: 'It is always good to bowl alongside Umran' - Arshdeep

IND vs NZ 2022-23: India will face New Zealand in the final Christchurch ODI on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Arshdeep Singh has spoken about his experience bowling alongside Umran Malik, which has been enjoyable so far.

Their bowling styles are like chalk and cheese. Still, Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh finds fellow speedster Umran Malik's frightening pace beneficial, as the batters are constantly struggling to adjust due to the marked difference in their respective speed. The Jammu pace sensation is one of the fastest bowlers in world cricket, alongside South African Anrich Nortje, New Zealander Lockie Ferguson and Englishman Mark Wood, to name a few, who regularly hit 150 km/h clicks. Arshdeep is more of a swing bowler who, typically, when in rhythm, switches around the early 130 km/h mark. Both the Indian Premier League (IPL) performers made their One-Day International (ODI) debut against New Zealand in the opening game in Auckland, and the Punjab man wants the partnership to continue forever.

"It is always good to bowl alongside Umran, and he is also fun-loving, so the dressing room atmosphere remains nice. As far as bowling is concerned, I get a lot of benefits from Umran's bowling, as batters need to adjust heavily from 155 km/h to 135 km/h. And they get deceived by the pace, and we enjoy bowling with each other. I expect we can continue this partnership for the longest time," Arshdeep said ahead of the third and final ODI against New Zealand at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Wednesday.

Having made a name in T20Is, Arshdeep wants to stay the same while playing the 50-over format. "My way of bowling attacks at the start and defensive at the end in T20Is. I am not very different in ODIs, and wherever I get a chance, I will try to do well," he added.

Fans have a right to criticise

Arshdeep, in his short career, has already seen the ugly side of fandom when he was mercilessly trolled on social media after India's loss to Pakistan in an Asia Cup 2022 game in Dubai. A drunk fan had also abused him while getting into the team bus.

But, showing maturity beyond years, the 23-year-old said that he has learnt to take everything in his stride. "If you do well, you get love and praise, and when you don't, the fans have the right to criticise us. They also love the game and the team. You will get love and brickbats along the way, but the key is to accept both with equal humility," Arshdeep said.

Recently, he got a lot of support in Australia, and some devoted Arshdeep fans had his photographs printed on their T-shirts. "It feels great to see [people wearing a T-shirt with his photo] and pen lyrics dedicated to him, but the focus is always on the game. Good or bad, one needs to conduct oneself well," he said.

For him staying in the moment is the most important thing. "When you play the game, you want to enjoy rather than think that you want to be the side's main bowler. You want to stay in the moment rather than think about where you will be in one year. If you stay in the present, it helps you as a player," said Arshdeep, who has 33 wickets in 21 T20Is.

About the rain-affected series, Arshdeep said that some things are beyond anyone's control. "Weather is not in our control, and even during breaks, one needs to be mentally prepared. We need to follow the process, and there should be no let up in preparation," he concluded.

(With inputs from PTI)