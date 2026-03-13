MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
Kurdish Fighters Vow to Return to Iran as Drone Strikes Hit Bases in Iraq

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Mar 13 2026, 06:09 PM IST
Tensions are rising in northern Iraq as Iranian Kurdish fighters say they are ready to return to Iran and challenge the country’s leadership.Rebel groups based in Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan region say their bases near Erbil have been targeted by Iranian drone strikes. Tehran accuses Kurdish militants of cooperating with Western or Israeli interests.Despite the attacks, some fighters say they will continue their struggle against Iran’s government. Others, including former fighters, warn that decades of conflict have already taken a heavy toll on the Kurdish people.Kurds are spread across Iraq, Turkey, Syria and Iran, making them one of the largest stateless nations in the world.

