    IND vs NZ 2022-23: Will having closed-roof cricket stadiums be helpful in the future? Gill comments

    IND vs NZ 2022-23: The second Hamilton ODI between India and New Zealand was washed out due to rain. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill has backed the idea of having more closed-roof cricket stadiums in the future.

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hamilton/2nd ODI: Will having closed-roof cricket stadiums be helpful in the future? Shubman Gill comments-ayh
    First Published Nov 27, 2022, 4:52 PM IST

    Rain-affected matches irritate players and the paying public; hence, having closed-roof cricket stadiums won't be a bad option, feels young India opener Shubman Gill. In a six-match white-ball series in New Zealand, two matches (1st T20I in Wellington and Sunday's ODI) were abandoned, and a game (Napier T20I) was decided on the Duckworth-Lewis (DLS) method. Gill, who scored 50 in the first game and was in good touch during his unbeaten 45 here, said it sometimes gets frustrating.

    "This is a decision [playing in indoor stadiums] to be taken by the boards. As a player and fan, it is irritating to go in and out and see so many matches affected by rain. But I can't take a stand as it is a big decision. Closed [retractable] roof [stadiums] would be good," the youngster told media persons after the second One-Day International (ODI) was abandoned with only 12.5 overs being bowled.

    ALSO READ: IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hamilton ODI - Supporters slam Sanju Samson's axe as rain plays spoilsport

    The issue with rain-affected games is the planning of the innings, as 50 overs were curtailed to 29 overs on the day after a four-hour delay. "It was very frustrating. You don't know how many overs, so you can't plan your innings," Gill, who had hit a purple patch in 50-over cricket, said.

    'You won't see 400-plus scores in every second match'
    While there are calls for changing the template of India's ODI batting, the Punjab youngster doesn't feel that 400 or 450 runs per innings would be an everyday phenomenon in the coming times. "The totals like 400 to 450 will happen in one or two games a year. More or less, there will be targets around the 300-plus range, which are more probable. It also depends on the conditions you are batting -- first batting or chase. But 400 plus scores in every match isn't an achievable target," he opined.

    ALSO READ: IND vs NZ 2022-23 - India leads ICC CWC Super League standings despite Auckland ODI failure to New Zealand

    'World Cup is too far ahead'
    Gill is a strong contender for a place in the squad of 15 for next year's ICC World Cup, but he said he isn't looking that far ahead. "I am not looking that far ahead and aim to make the most of my opportunities. That's what I am trying to do and make most of the opportunities that I get, trying to score big runs for the team," he stated.

    'Instead focus on the ball than pay heed to outside noise'
    It is a unanimous opinion that in the post-Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma era, Gill would be the flag-bearer of Indian batting. But, just like criticism doesn't affect him, the rich praises, too, can't make him lose focus. "Opinion of others, good or bad, never affects my game as such when I am batting out there in the middle. Once you are batting, the focus is not on what people say but on the delivery bowled and how to score off that," the eloquent young man said.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Nov 27, 2022, 4:52 PM IST
