Shreya Ghoshal’s Top 20 Superhit Songs That Defined Carrier | Birthday Special

Shreya Ghoshal’s Top 20 Superhit Songs That Defined Carrier
On the birthday of legendary playback singer Shreya Ghoshal, fans celebrate the voice that defined Bollywood romance for two decades. From timeless classics to modern chartbusters, her soulful songs continue to rule playlists across generations and languages, making her one of India’s most loved and versatile singers.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
Related Video
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Entertainment
35:44
Now Playing
03:35
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:11
Now Playing