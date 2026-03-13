Shreya Ghoshal’s Top 20 Superhit Songs That Defined Carrier | Birthday Special

MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
Shreya Ghoshal’s Top 20 Superhit Songs That Defined Carrier

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Mar 13 2026, 12:20 PM IST
On the birthday of legendary playback singer Shreya Ghoshal, fans celebrate the voice that defined Bollywood romance for two decades. From timeless classics to modern chartbusters, her soulful songs continue to rule playlists across generations and languages, making her one of India’s most loved and versatile singers.

