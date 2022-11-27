Narendra Modi Stadium enters Guinness Book of World Records for highest T20 attendance

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahemdabad is in the record books of the Guinness Book of World Records. Thanks to the IPL, it has registered the record of the highest T20 attendance.

    Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium has entered the Guinness Book of World Records for the highest onlooker attendance during the Indian Premier League IPL (IPL) final. The development was affirmed by the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Earlier known as Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) Stadium, Motera, the stadium now boasts a capacity of 1,10,000, nearly 10,000 more than the previous-biggest cricketing venue, the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), with an official capacity of 1,00,024.

    "Extremely delighted & proud to receive the Guinness World Record for the largest attendance at a T20 match when 1,01,566 people witnessed the epic IPL final at @GCAMotera's magnificent Narendra Modi Stadium on 29 May 2022. A big thanks to our fans for making this possible," Shah said in a tweet.

    ALSO READ: IND vs NZ 2022-23 - Will having closed-roof cricket stadiums be helpful in the future? Gill comments

    Also, the BCCI took to its social media handles to write, "A proud moment for everyone as India creates the Guinness World Record. This one is for all our fans for their unmatched passion and unwavering support. Congratulations to @GCAMotera and @IPL."

    (With inputs from PTI)

