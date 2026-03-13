Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar-2 Exceeds ₹50 Crore Advance Booking Before India Sales
Ranveer Singh’s much-awaited action sequel Dhurandhar 2 is already breaking records before release. The Aditya Dhar directorial has reportedly crossed ₹50 crore in advance bookings globally even before regular ticket sales opened across India. Massive buzz, star power and high-octane action have turned the film into one of 2026’s biggest releases.
