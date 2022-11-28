Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vijay Hazare Trophy: Ruturaj Gaikwad shatters record 7 sixes in an over, breaks the Internet

    Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022-23: Playing for Maharashtra, Ruturaj Gaikwad plundered seven sixes in an over against Uttar Pradesh on Monday. Thus, he entered record books, while netizens ran amock with his performance.

    Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022-23: Ruturaj Gaikwad shatters record with 7 sixes in an over; netizens go berserk (WATCH)
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Nov 28, 2022, 2:32 PM IST

    It was a record-breaking moment for Indian cricket on Monday. During the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, Maharashtra opener Ruturaj Gaikwad shattered records by striking seven sixes in an over of his side's quarterfinal contest against Uttar Pradesh at the Narendra Modi Stadium B Ground in Ahmedabad on Thursday. On the receiving end was orthodox spinner Shiva Singh, while the opener became the first in List-A cricket to do so. Meanwhile, netizens went berserk with his thunderous knock, as he struck an unbeaten 220, while Maharashtra finished the innings on 330/5.

    After being put to bat first, in its penultimate over at 272/5, 43 runs were conceded, which is the most in the format, going past the previous joint record of Brett Hampton and Joe Carter off Willem Ludick for Northern Districts versus Central Districts in a Ford Trophy match in 2018.

    ALSO READ: IND vs NZ 2022-23 - Will having closed-roof cricket stadiums be helpful in the future? Gill comments

    Describing the over, the opening delivery from Shivam was a low full-toss, dispatched over deep midwicket by Gaikwad, followed by a straight down the ground and a short-pitched pulled over deep square leg. The fourth delivery was a length ball outside off that went over long-off, followed by a no-ball over the same region. The resulting free-hit was sent over long-on, as he brought up his double century before the last delivery was shipped over deep midwicket.

    Shivam finished with a sorry figure of 0/88 in nine, while Gaikwad dominated the batting for Maharashtra, as his unbeaten knock of 220 arrived from 159 balls, including ten fours and 16 sixes at a strike rate of 138.36. For UP, pacer Kartik Tyagi was the most sound bowler, bagging three for 66.

    ALSO READ: IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hamilton ODI - Supporters slam Sanju Samson's axe as rain plays spoilsport

    Gaikwad's knock of unbeaten 220 is the 39th double ton in the List-A format and the fifth highest by an Indian in the same. Earlier this year, Tamil Nadu's N Jagadeesan (277) registered the same versus Arunachal Pradesh.

    Last Updated Nov 28, 2022, 3:42 PM IST
