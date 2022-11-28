Vijay Hazare Trophy: Ruturaj Gaikwad shatters record 7 sixes in an over, breaks the Internet

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022-23: Playing for Maharashtra, Ruturaj Gaikwad plundered seven sixes in an over against Uttar Pradesh on Monday. Thus, he entered record books, while netizens ran amock with his performance.

It was a record-breaking moment for Indian cricket on Monday. During the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, Maharashtra opener Ruturaj Gaikwad shattered records by striking seven sixes in an over of his side's quarterfinal contest against Uttar Pradesh at the Narendra Modi Stadium B Ground in Ahmedabad on Thursday. On the receiving end was orthodox spinner Shiva Singh, while the opener became the first in List-A cricket to do so. Meanwhile, netizens went berserk with his thunderous knock, as he struck an unbeaten 220, while Maharashtra finished the innings on 330/5.

After being put to bat first, in its penultimate over at 272/5, 43 runs were conceded, which is the most in the format, going past the previous joint record of Brett Hampton and Joe Carter off Willem Ludick for Northern Districts versus Central Districts in a Ford Trophy match in 2018.

Describing the over, the opening delivery from Shivam was a low full-toss, dispatched over deep midwicket by Gaikwad, followed by a straight down the ground and a short-pitched pulled over deep square leg. The fourth delivery was a length ball outside off that went over long-off, followed by a no-ball over the same region. The resulting free-hit was sent over long-on, as he brought up his double century before the last delivery was shipped over deep midwicket.

Shivam finished with a sorry figure of 0/88 in nine, while Gaikwad dominated the batting for Maharashtra, as his unbeaten knock of 220 arrived from 159 balls, including ten fours and 16 sixes at a strike rate of 138.36. For UP, pacer Kartik Tyagi was the most sound bowler, bagging three for 66.

Gaikwad's knock of unbeaten 220 is the 39th double ton in the List-A format and the fifth highest by an Indian in the same. Earlier this year, Tamil Nadu's N Jagadeesan (277) registered the same versus Arunachal Pradesh.