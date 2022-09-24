IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur T20I: 'Over some time, I've been practising as a finisher' - Karthik

India ensured a six-wicket win in the Nagpur T20I against Australia to square the series. Meanwhile, Dinesh Karthik became the talking point for his finishing abilities and spoke about how he had been preparing for it.

Specific practice and not 'too much of it' has helped veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik come up with great hits under extreme pressure. The same was the case on Friday night, as he plundered a six and a four to seal the second Twenty20 International (T20I) for India at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Friday after nine runs were required off the final six deliveries. Asked about his strategy, the designated finisher for Team India remarked that constructing plans in the nets has helped him deliver performance in the middle.

"Over a while, I've been practising for this, I've been doing it for RCB [Royal Challengers Bangalore] now, and I'm happy doing it here. So, it's a consistent routine for some time. I do a lot of scenario practices, and Rahul [Dravid] bhai and Vikram [Rathour] bhai has been accommodating of how I want to practice and the kinds of shots I want to practice. I have been particular with it. I don't practice too much, but I like to keep it as specific as possible," said Karthik during the post-match presser after levelling the three-game series 1-1.

In the opening match in Mohali, Karthik came out to bat after Axar Patel, while on Friday, he was sent ahead of the all-rounder. "I think it's something that we are trying. There are times when there could be a couple of overs where an Axar Patel could target a spinner and take them on," explained Karthik.

"So, that is the kind of logic at that stage and having a left-hander and leg spinner bowling is a good matchup. So, we try and use that option sometimes. So, that's one of the reasons we try and do it, depending on how the game unravels at that point," Karthik added.

Karthik played ahead of fellow wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant in Mohali, but a trimmed match allowed the management to adjust both in the playing XI for Nagpur. "Today, we required four bowlers to finish the eight overs as each bowled two, but we had five options. So, when you have five options, that's the luxury of having a world-class all-rounder in Hardik Pandya," sounded Karthik.

"When Hardik Pandya is there in the 11, then 11 gets balanced very well, an extra batsman or bowler can play. That's the luxury you have, which makes him so special," Karthik continued. The wicketkeeper-batter also heavily praised his skipper Rohit Sharma who struck an unbeaten 46 off 20 balls during the chase. The game was reduced to eight overs per side due to a wet outfield.

"It was terrific batting from Rohit Sharma. Playing such shots against new ball bowlers is not easy on that pitch. It shows why he is such a great player, not only in Indian cricket but also in world cricket. His ability to play fast bowling is second to none in his world, which makes him special as a batsman," reckoned Karthik.

While Pandya has been in sensational form since he returned from an injury, Axar has also slipped into his role of a spin all-rounder, replacing an injured Ravindra Jadeja. "There are very few players like him [Pandya] who can balance the side out, and that's where I think India have been blessed, and touchwood if he does well, it's always great for Indian cricket," Karthik declared.

"I think Axar Patel is also coming good with the bat at different points, which will help India because that helps the team balance. All are aware of Rishabh Pant's quality as a batter. He would have been instrumental in this game. Yes, he couldn't back up to the end, but we all know what quality he brings to the table. So, I think I think India made the right choice by playing Rishabh," concluded Karthik.

(With inputs from PTI)