ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'Pant with his courage is a must in Indian line-up' - Gilchrist

Rishabh Pant has been chosen by the Indian side for the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup. However, he is not a guaranteed starter, with Dinesh Karthik being a strong contender. But, Adam Gilchrist has vouched for the former.

Image credit: Getty

Considering his sheer "courage and dare", young Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant should be a part of India's playing XI during the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia next month, according to legendary former Australian wicketkeeper-opener Adam Gilchrist. There has been a debate on if Pant or veteran keeper Dinesh Karthik should feature in India's playing XI, and it seems like Gilchrist's vote of confidence is favouring the young Delhi-based cricketer.

Image credit: Getty

"The dare of Rishabh Pant and the courage in him, how he takes on bowling attacks, I think he's got to be a must in that Indian line-up. They can play together, but I think Rishabh Pant has got to be in there," Gilchrist said in an ICC release. India has enclosed both Pant and Karthik in the 15-member squad for the upcoming T20WC, but the former's struggling stats in the shorter format might go against him.

Image credit: Getty

Pant has hammered 934 runs in 58 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) at an average of 23.94 and a strike rate of 126.21. However, he hasn't immensely relished the success expected of him in this format, unlike Test cricket, where he has already established himself as a star. Additionally, Karthik has thrived lately as a finisher, which is likely to work in his favour.

Image credit: PTI