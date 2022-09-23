ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'Pant with his courage is a must in Indian line-up' - Gilchrist
Rishabh Pant has been chosen by the Indian side for the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup. However, he is not a guaranteed starter, with Dinesh Karthik being a strong contender. But, Adam Gilchrist has vouched for the former.
Image credit: Getty
Considering his sheer "courage and dare", young Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant should be a part of India's playing XI during the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia next month, according to legendary former Australian wicketkeeper-opener Adam Gilchrist. There has been a debate on if Pant or veteran keeper Dinesh Karthik should feature in India's playing XI, and it seems like Gilchrist's vote of confidence is favouring the young Delhi-based cricketer.
Image credit: Getty
"The dare of Rishabh Pant and the courage in him, how he takes on bowling attacks, I think he's got to be a must in that Indian line-up. They can play together, but I think Rishabh Pant has got to be in there," Gilchrist said in an ICC release. India has enclosed both Pant and Karthik in the 15-member squad for the upcoming T20WC, but the former's struggling stats in the shorter format might go against him.
Image credit: Getty
Pant has hammered 934 runs in 58 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) at an average of 23.94 and a strike rate of 126.21. However, he hasn't immensely relished the success expected of him in this format, unlike Test cricket, where he has already established himself as a star. Additionally, Karthik has thrived lately as a finisher, which is likely to work in his favour.
Image credit: PTI
Yet, just like his former captain Ricky Ponting, Gilchrist feels that both the stumper-batters can fit into the playing XI together. "It'll be interesting to see if they can play on the same team. I think they can. What they bring to a team is the versatility of Dinesh Karthik. He can play at the top of the order. As he has done more so later in his career, he can be in the middle and late overs to finish. He has a nice touch game," he concluded.
(With inputs from PTI)