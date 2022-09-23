Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur T20I: Rohit-Karthik magic ensures India stays alive; netizens rejoice

    India bounced back in style against Australia in the Nagpur T20I on Friday. The hosts ensured a six-wicket win to level the three-match series 1-1, thanks to Rohit Sharma and Dinesh Karthik, as netizens rejoiced.

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur/2nd T20I: Rohit Sharma-Dinesh Karthik magic ensures India stays alive against Australia; netizens rejoice-ayh
    First Published Sep 23, 2022, 11:22 PM IST

    Team India ensured that it is not a side to take a defeat on a good note and sit idle to top it. On Friday, it faced off against Australia in the second Twenty20 International (T20I) at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. The hosts bounced back in style, winning the rain-curtailed eight-over-a-side match by six wickets to square the three-game series 1-1. Skipper Rohit Sharma's uneaten 46 was the highlight, while Dinesh Karthik's two-ball 10, which included the finishing two hits, was mesmerising. Consequently, the Nagpur crowd was delighted as the long wait to start the match paid dividends, while the netizens rejoiced on social media.

    Winning the toss, Indian skipper Rohit opted to bowl and made a couple of changes to the XI, bringing in pacer Jasprit Bumrah and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant. The Australians were off to a troubled start, losing two for 19 by the second over of the Powerplay. Despite opener Aaron Finch looking dangerous, they were down to 46/4 by the fifth after some short stands.

    ALSO READ: 'NOT WINNING ANY WORLD CUP TROPHY REMAINS MY ONLY REGRET' - JHULAN AHEAD OF FAREWELL MATCH

    However, Matthew Wade (43*) and Steven Smith (8) took control of the innings remainder, contributing to a 34-run stand for the fifth wicket, as Australia finished on a par total of 90/5. For India, leg-spinner Axar Patel claimed a couple, while he was also decently economical, whereas pacer Harshal Patel remained expensive, conceding 32 in his two overs.

    The Indians were off to a terrific start, as opener Rohit (46*) and KL Rahul (10) put on 39 before leg-spinner Adam Zampa knocked over the latter in the third. After 16 runs, Zampa bagged a couple more, leaving the hosts reeling at 55/3 by the fifth. However, Rohit and Hardik Pandya (9) batted steadily until the latter dismissal in the seventh.

    ALSO READ: ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'Pant with his courage is a must in Indian line-up' - Gilchrist

    Meanwhile, with nine needed off the last six deliveries, Karthik dispatched the opening ball of the over square leg, followed by a four towards deep mid-wicket to get the job done by six wickets, with four deliveries to spare. The Men in Blue thus set up the decider on Sunday at the Hyderabad Cricket Association Stadium. For the visitors, Zampa grabbed three and was economical too.
    Brief scores: AUS 90/5 in 8 overs (Finch- 31, Wade- 43; Axar- 2/13) lost to IND 92/4 in 7.2 overs (Rohit- 46*; Zampa- 3/16) by six wickets (D/L method).

    Last Updated Sep 23, 2022, 11:22 PM IST
