Claude faced a major outage on Tuesday, disrupting chatbot services, APIs, and developer tools. Users reported errors, slow responses, and a “silent drain” of usage limits. Anthropic confirmed a bug in its sub-agent system and rolled out fixes along with quota resets for affected users.

In a reminder that even the most advanced AI systems are not immune to technical setbacks, Claude AI faced a major disruption on Tuesday, leaving users dealing with errors, slow responses, and unexpected usage issues.

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The outage was confirmed by Anthropic, the company behind Claude, and impacted multiple services including the chatbot, developer tools, and API access. What initially seemed like minor delays quickly escalated into a widespread breakdown, with many users unable to use the platform effectively.

When AI Goes Silent

Early signs of trouble appeared when users reported failed requests and unusually long response times. Soon, error messages began appearing frequently, with phrases like “unable to respond due to unexpected constraints.” As the disruption worsened, complaints surged across social media platforms, with several users stating that the chatbot had become completely unresponsive during crucial tasks.

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A Bug Behind the Chaos

While outages are not uncommon in the tech world, the root cause of this issue appears more complex. Reports indicate that the problem originated within Claude Code, a tool designed for developers.

At the centre of the disruption was a malfunction in the system’s sub-agent feature. These sub-agents are designed to break down complex tasks into smaller processes for faster and more efficient outputs. However, a glitch caused these processes to multiply uncontrollably, putting excessive strain on the system and triggering widespread failures.

The ‘Silent Drain’ Issue

One of the most frustrating aspects for users, particularly those on paid plans, was the sudden depletion of usage quotas. Instead of a complete shutdown, many experienced what they described as a “silent drain,” where usage limits dropped rapidly even without heavy activity.

Tasks that should have required minimal resources ended up consuming entire quotas within minutes. For developers and professionals relying on Claude for daily work, this caused immediate disruptions and raised serious concerns about reliability.

Anthropic Responds

Anthropic acknowledged the issue through its official channels, confirming elevated error rates across multiple models. The company stated that the problem had been identified and that a fix was being rolled out. To address user concerns, Anthropic also implemented an emergency reset of usage quotas for affected Pro and Max subscribers, restoring lost credits.

Why It Matters

Claude is widely used by students, developers, businesses, and content creators. Any disruption impacts productivity, deadlines, and workflows. The incident highlights a broader challenge facing advanced AI systems balancing innovation with stability.

As platforms continue to evolve with complex features like multi-agent systems, maintaining consistent performance at scale remains a key hurdle. For now, users are watching closely as Anthropic works to restore full stability and rebuild confidence.