Anthropic has upgraded its Claude AI to perform tasks on your computer and is now developing a new function called 'Orbit'. This upcoming feature, currently in testing, will allow the AI assistant to autonomously manage tasks like making calls and sending messages on your mobile device.

Anthropic recently launched an upgrade to their AI helper, Claude AI, which now allows it to execute tasks using your computer and applications. However, the AI company's pursuit of automation and remote work management does not stop here. The AI startup is now working on a new function for Claude that will allow the AI assistant to make calls and complete chores on your mobile device. The function, known as Orbit, is still being tested and was found by an X (previously Twitter) user with the pseudonym M1Astra. According to pictures of the code given by M1Astra, the Orbit function may enable Claude to conduct many jobs on a smartphone.

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These include establishing or removing calendar events, sending messages, making phone calls, displaying files, making plans, controlling the browser, and more.

Claude can already make phone calls on his own, but he needs more tools right now. Once the Orbit function is implemented, Claude may be able to complete these things autonomously on a phone. With Anthropic now able to operate your computer and do tasks, the phone-use feature may "close the loop." Mobile triggers would complete the automation cycle, allowing the AI assistant to operate across both computers and smartphones.

What Do We Know About The New Version?

Meanwhile, Claude's latest version now allows the AI assistant to use your mouse, keyboard, and screen, as well as open apps on your behalf. Anthropic claims that this capacity will allow Claude to accomplish tasks for you while you are away.

With this version, Claude can now open programs, navigate web browsers, fill out spreadsheets, and perform other computer-related tasks. This basically transforms Claude into a personal AI agent capable of completing tasks for you, much like OpenClaw. According to Anthropic, users may give Claude commands remotely and then step away. By the time they return, the AI may have completed the specified tasks.

Currently, this functionality is only available as a research preview for paying Claude Cowork and Claude Code subscribers. Currently, the functionality is only accessible on macOS. In order to operate properly, both the Claude Desktop and mobile applications must be updated and linked.