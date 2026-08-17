5 5 Image Credit : Google

Who can use this plan?

A graphic showing the Google logo. The Rs 859 prepaid plan is open to all Jio prepaid customers, with no special circle or eligibility restrictions. However, add-on offers like unlimited 5G and Google Gemini might have specific conditions. It's best to check the MyJio app for the latest details before recharging. For anyone wanting a plan with nearly three months' validity, 168GB 4G data, unlimited calls, and unlimited 5G, this is a deal worth considering.