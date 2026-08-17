Jio Rs 859 Prepaid Plan Offers 168GB Data and 84-Day Validity: Check Benefits
Jio's Rs 859 plan is grabbing eyeballs with its solid offer of 2GB daily data and unlimited calls. What's more, eligible users also get unlimited 5G and access to Google Gemini Pro, making it a really attractive deal.
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Jio Recharge Plan..
While there's talk of telecom companies planning to raise their recharge rates, Reliance Jio's Rs 859 prepaid plan is catching everyone's attention. It offers 84 days validity, 2GB data per day, unlimited calls, 100 SMS daily, and even unlimited 5G data for eligible users. On top of that, you get extra services like Google Gemini.
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What do you get in the Rs 859 Jio plan?
A graphic showing the Reliance Jio logo. This Rs 859 plan gives you 84 days of validity with 2GB of high-speed data daily. That's a total of 168GB of 4G data! You also get unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and access to Jio apps like JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud. Plus, eligible users get unlimited 5G data. This works out to just about Rs 10.22 per day.
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Google Gemini Pro is also free!
The Google Gemini logo is displayed. A major highlight of this plan is the free 18-month Pro Plan for Google Gemini Pro, which is valued at Rs 35,100. Users also get 5,000GB of cloud storage and the Nano Banana feature. But there's a catch: to keep using the Gemini offer, you must stay on an unlimited 5G plan of Rs 349 or more.
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How is the 168GB data calculated?
A screenshot of a WhatsApp chat interface. The plan gives you 168GB of 4G data (2GB daily for 84 days). After you finish your daily 2GB, the speed slows down to 64Kbps. The unlimited 5G data for eligible users is a separate benefit. Compared to Jio's Rs 799 plan, which also offers 84-day validity but only 1.5GB daily data and no unlimited 5G, this plan is a clear upgrade for just Rs 60 more.
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Image Credit : Google
Who can use this plan?
A graphic showing the Google logo. The Rs 859 prepaid plan is open to all Jio prepaid customers, with no special circle or eligibility restrictions. However, add-on offers like unlimited 5G and Google Gemini might have specific conditions. It's best to check the MyJio app for the latest details before recharging. For anyone wanting a plan with nearly three months' validity, 168GB 4G data, unlimited calls, and unlimited 5G, this is a deal worth considering.
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