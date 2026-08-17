The iPhone 18 Pro is shaping up to be a costly upgrade, but Apple might have some significant tweaks in store to make the higher price more bearable. Here's what we expect.

Apple fans may have another significant iPhone release to look forward to next month. The iPhone 18 Pro is slated for release in September 2026, and this year's model may feature a mix of design changes, camera improvements, and higher pricing. While Apple has not officially verified the specifications, several stories and leaks have already generated a lot of excitement over the forthcoming flagship.

The price of the iPhone 18 Pro might rise in India.

There are currently a couple of alternative pricing estimations circulating. According to one report, the iPhone 18 Pro might start at roughly Rs 1,39,900, which is Rs 5,000 higher than the iPhone 17 Pro's debut price of Rs 1,34,900. According to some estimates, the price increase might be even greater, ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 depending on the model and storage.

There are also rumours that the 256GB iPhone 18 Pro will cost about Rs 1,44,900, with the iPhone 18 Pro Max starting at roughly Rs 1,54,900.

The likely price increase comes as memory costs grow due to high demand from the AI sector. Counterpoint Research has also projected that Apple's component costs for the iPhone 18 Pro range might rise dramatically, but this does not necessarily imply that Apple would pass on the whole increase to customers.

Please keep in mind that these prices and features are still speculations. However, if the allegations are correct, the iPhone 18 Pro may come with a greater price, and Apple will need to make those enhancements worthwhile.

New Cherry Red Colour Could Arrive.

The iPhone 18 Pro is speculated to have a new Cherry Red colour option, perhaps giving Apple's premium range a distinct design. The hue is apparently one of the cosmetic alterations being examined for the future generation.

Camera Upgrade Could Be a Major Highlight.

Camera enhancements are likely to be a significant element of the iPhone 18 Pro update. According to reports, Apple may incorporate a variable-aperture primary camera, which would allow the phone to handle changing lighting conditions more easily.

The Pro model is also likely to see enhancements to image processing and overall photographic performance.

Smaller Dynamic Island and New Chip.

Apple may potentially shrink the size of the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 18 Pro. Another anticipated enhancement is the A20 Pro chip, which is supposed to provide improved performance and efficiency over the previous generation.

iPhone 18 Pro Launch: What to Expect

Apple has not confirmed the debut date, price, or specs. Reports now point to a September 2026 launch, with the Pro models taking centre stage.

For Indian shoppers, the projected price hike means the iPhone 18 Pro will be a substantially more costly upgrade—but the improved camera, processor, and design tweaks may be enough to persuade Apple aficionados to consider it.