Brock Lesnar vs Oba Femi: WWE's Massive 3-Match Plan Finally REVEALED! | Sports

WWE reportedly has a long-term plan in place for Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi's blockbuster rivalry. After both stars picked up one win each, reports suggest a decisive third match is still coming. Dave Meltzer has revealed details of WWE's creative direction, and the final showdown could determine the future of WWE's newest powerhouse.In this video:00:00 – WWE Reportedly Planned Brock Lesnar vs Oba Femi Trilogy01:00 – Rivalry Tied 1-1 After WrestleMania 42 & Clash in Italy02:00 – Final Match Planned to Decide WWE’s Next Mega Star

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