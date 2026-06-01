India's Biggest Economic Problem Isn't What You Think | Surjit Bhalla Explains | Finance News

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India's Biggest Economic Problem Isn't What You Think

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Jun 01 2026, 08:01 PM IST
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Why are foreign investors hesitant to invest in India? Is the country's economic slowdown being driven by deeper structural issues?In this exclusive ANI interview, noted economist and former IMF Executive Director Surjit Bhalla shares his candid views on India's economic challenges, the falling rupee, and the lack of private investment.Bhalla argues that the biggest problem facing the Indian economy today is not artificial intelligence or technological disruption, but weak private sector investment and policies that fail to attract sufficient foreign capital.Drawing comparisons with emerging economies such as Bangladesh, he explains why investors may be looking elsewhere and what India needs to do to regain momentum.Watch the full conversation as Surjit Bhalla discusses economic growth, government policy, foreign investment, the rupee, AI, and India's long-term prospects.In this video: 00:00 - Intro02:14 – Surjit Bhalla Reveals India's Biggest Economic Challenge24:30 – Why Foreign Investors Are Looking Beyond India37:30 – Rupee, AI & The Future Of India's Growth Story

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