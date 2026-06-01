Ilaiyaraaja's Top 20 Iconic Songs That Defined Indian Music | Birthday Special

On the birthday of the legendary Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja, we look back at 20 of his most iconic songs that continue to rule hearts across generations. From Aye Zindagi Gale Lagaa Le and Surmayee Ankhiyon Mein to Sundari Kannal Oru Sethi, En Iniya Pon Nilave and Ilaya Nila, these timeless melodies showcase why Ilaiyaraaja remains one of the greatest composers in Indian music history. Watch the full countdown and relive the magic of the Maestro's unforgettable creations.

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