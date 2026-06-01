Don 3 Controversy: Ranveer Singh's Peace Offer Gets REJECTED!
Reports suggest Ranveer Singh attempted to mend ties with Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar amid the ongoing Don 3 controversy, but his peace offer was allegedly turned down. With speculation growing around creative differences and fan backlash, the Don 3 saga has taken another dramatic turn.
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