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Don 3 Controversy: Ranveer Singh's Peace Offer Gets REJECTED!

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Jun 01 2026, 06:07 PM IST
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Reports suggest Ranveer Singh attempted to mend ties with Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar amid the ongoing Don 3 controversy, but his peace offer was allegedly turned down. With speculation growing around creative differences and fan backlash, the Don 3 saga has taken another dramatic turn.

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