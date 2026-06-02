Cockroach Janta Party Founder Abhijeet Dipke To Return To India | Politics

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke has announced that he will return to India on June 6 to launch a peaceful protest in Delhi. Dipke is demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged exam-related lapses involving NEET, CBSE and CUET. He has urged students and supporters to join the campaign.In this video: 00:00 – Abhijeet Dipke Announces Return to India on June 601:00 – CJP Founder Calls for Peaceful Protest Over Exam Controversies02:00 – Students and Supporters Urged to Join Delhi Protest

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