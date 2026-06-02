5 Must-Watch Mani Ratnam Bollywood Movies | Hindi Cinema Gems | Entertainment

Explore Mani Ratnam’s best Bollywood films including Yuva, Guru, Raavan, and more. Discover why these films showcase his powerful storytelling, social themes, and cinematic brilliance. Ideal for Bollywood fans and Indian cinema lovers.In this video:00:00 – Top 5 Mani Ratnam Bollywood Movies Every Fan Must Watch01:00 – Why Guru and Yuva Changed Modern Bollywood Storytelling02:00 – The Lasting Impact of Mani Ratnam’s Cinematic Masterpieces

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