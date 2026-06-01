New CDS General NS Raja Subramani Takes Charge | Strengthening India’s Defence

New CDS General NS Raja Subramani Takes Charge
General NS Raja Subramani assumes charge as the Chief of Defence Staff and reaffirms the Indian Armed Forces’ unwavering commitment to safeguarding India’s sovereignty and national security. Focus on accelerating military transformation, enhancing jointness across services, operational excellence, and the welfare of soldiers, sailors, air warriors, veterans & Veer Naris.
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