Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri Open Up on Netflix's 'Maa Behen' | Entertainment

Ahead of the release of Netflix's Maa Behen, actress Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, content creator-turned-actress Dharna Durga and director Suresh Triveni shared their experiences working on the dark comedy. The film revolves around a chaotic mother-daughter trio whose lives spiral after a dead body mysteriously appears in their kitchen. The Netflix film premieres on June 4. In this video:00:00 – Madhuri Dixit Returns to Comedy After a Long Gap03:44 – Triptii Dimri and Dharna Durga Talk Quirky Roles06:25 – Triveni Promises Chaos, Laughs, and a Dark Comedy Ride

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