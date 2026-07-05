WWE Rumor Roundup | Original SummerSlam Plans LEAKED | CM Punk, Roman and Oba Updates

WWE Rumor Roundup
Major backstage WWE rumors have revealed the original plans for SummerSlam, including CM Punk's planned title match, Roman Reigns' blockbuster showdown, Rhea Ripley's injury impact and Oba Femi's surprising direction. While plans have changed, several dream matches are still expected to headline WWE's biggest event of the summer.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
Related Video
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Entertainment
05:00
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:11
Now Playing