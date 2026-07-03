Alpha X Review | Alia Bhatt & Sharvari Impress, But Story DIVIDES Audiences

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's much-awaited Alpha has finally hit theatres, and the first X (Twitter) reviews are here! While fans are praising the explosive action, stunning visuals, and powerful performances, many believe the film's story doesn't live up to the hype. Here's a complete review covering the storyline, acting, direction, music, action sequences, and the biggest audience reactions from X.Is Alpha the next blockbuster in the YRF Spy Universe or a missed opportunity? Watch the full review to find out!

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