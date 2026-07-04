Ram Mandir Donation Scam Accused's Family Breaks Silence | Grandmother Breaks Down | India News

Ram Mandir Donation Scam: The family of Lavkush Mishra, one of the accused in the alleged Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case, has broken its silence.Speaking to ANI, Mishra's grandfather, Jagdamba Prasad, claimed his grandson had never been involved in disputes and expressed shock over the allegations. His grandmother, Girja Devi, broke down while insisting that Lavkush had never been involved in any wrongdoing.Watch the emotional reactions from the accused's family as the investigation into the alleged Ram Mandir donation case continues.

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