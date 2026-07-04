PM Modi's Big Statement on LPG!

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a public gathering in Barmer, Rajasthan, said that India successfully kept LPG (cooking gas) prices under control despite sharp fluctuations in global energy markets.Highlighting the Centre's efforts to protect citizens from rising fuel costs, PM Modi said the government absorbed the impact of international price volatility to ensure affordable LPG cylinders for Indian households.Watch the full statement as the Prime Minister explains India's approach to fuel pricing, energy security, and public welfare.0:00 PM Modi on LPG Prices1:00 India Shielded Consumers From Global Fuel Shock2:00 Barmer Rally: PM Explains Government's Strategy

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