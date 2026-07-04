Giriraj Singh EXPOSES Fake Sanatanis in Ayodhya Ram Temple Donation Scam | Politics

Giriraj Singh EXPOSES Fake Sanatanis in Ayodhya Ram Temple Donation Scam
Union Minister Giriraj Singh strongly reacts to the alleged embezzlement of Ayodhya Ram Temple donations. He warns against ‘fake devotees’ pretending to be Sanatanis and says the Hindu society is deeply hurt. The government is ready to punish the guilty with strict action. No one will be spared.
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