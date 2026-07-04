Bad Bunny's Historic France Debut! 70,000 Fans Take Over Marseille Stadium | World Tour 2026

Bad Bunny made history by performing his first-ever concert in France, drawing around 70,000 fans to the iconic Vélodrome Stadium in Marseille. Supporters from across Europe, Latin America, and Asia travelled long distances to witness the Puerto Rican global superstar's highly anticipated World Tour stop.This video captures the incredible atmosphere outside the stadium—from passionate fans waving flags and recreating Bad Bunny's iconic looks to emotional interviews explaining why the artist means so much beyond music. Fans also discuss his influence on Latin culture, his evolving political voice, and why this concert became one of the biggest live music events of the year.Marseille was the first French stop of Bad Bunny's 2026 World Tour before two sold-out performances in Paris, making this a landmark moment for both the singer and his European fanbase.Watch the excitement, celebrations, fan reactions, and unforgettable scenes as Bad Bunny finally brings his record-breaking world tour to France.Watch till the end for emotional fan reactions from around the world.

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