Monsoon Special: Top 20 Superhit Rain Songs | Romantic Bollywood Monsoon Playlist

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Monsoon Special: Top 20 Superhit Rain Songs

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Jul 04 2026, 10:12 AM IST
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The arrival of the monsoon brings back memories of timeless Bollywood melodies, iconic rain sequences, and unforgettable romances. From classic evergreen hits to modern chartbusters, rain songs have always added magic to Indian cinema with beautiful visuals and soulful music.Whether it's dancing in the rain, celebrating first love, or expressing emotions through heartfelt lyrics, Bollywood's monsoon songs have remained favourites across generations. These melodies perfectly capture the beauty of rainfall, romance, nostalgia, and joy.From Tip Tip Barsa Pani to Mohabbat Barsa Dena Tu, these songs continue to dominate every monsoon playlist and remain a must-listen whenever the rains arrive.On this special musical journey, here are Bollywood's Top 20 Superhit Monsoon Songs that continue to make every rainy day even more memorable.

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