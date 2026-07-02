Lindsey Lohan Birthday Special: Top 20 Best Songs That Defined 2000s Pop | Entertainment

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Lindsey Lohan Birthday Special: Top 20 Best Songs That Defined 2000s Pop

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Jul 02 2026, 04:23 PM IST
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Lindsey Lohan may have become a global star through Hollywood, but she also carved a memorable place in pop music with her catchy hits and emotional ballads. During the 2000s, her songs became fan favourites, showcasing her versatility beyond acting.From chart-topping singles to heartfelt personal tracks, Lindsey's music reflected fame, love, heartbreak and self-discovery. Even today, her songs continue to enjoy a loyal fan following and remain nostalgic favourites for pop music lovers.On Lindsey Lohan's birthday, let's celebrate her musical journey with her Top 20 Best Songs that continue to define her career.In this video:0:00 Lindsey Lohan Birthday Special & Introduction0:40 Top 20–11 Best Lindsey Lohan Songs Countdown1:37 Top 10–1 Greatest Lindsey Lohan Songs

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