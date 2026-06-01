Rajat Patidar: From Unsold to RCB Hero | Unknown Facts You Probably Didn’t Know | IPL 2026 Champions

Rajat Patidar: From Unsold to RCB Hero
Rajat Patidar's journey is nothing short of a Bollywood script! From suffering a career-changing injury and going unsold in the IPL auction to smashing a historic century and becoming RCB's biggest match-winner, this story will leave every cricket fan inspired. Here are some shocking and lesser-known facts about the man who turned setbacks into success.In this video:00:00 – The Injury That Forced Him To Change His Cricketing Future01:00 – Rajat Patidar's Incredible Rise From Rejection To Stardom02:00 – Unsold In IPL To Historic Century & RCB Leadership
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