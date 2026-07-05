Aamir Khan Marries Gauri Spratt | Enjoy His Top 20 Romantic Songs | Bollywood Music

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has begun a new chapter in his life by marrying longtime partner Gauri Spratt in an intimate ceremony at his Mumbai home. The couple, who had known each other for 25 years and dated for over two years, tied the knot in the presence of close family and friends.As fans celebrate Aamir's wedding, it's the perfect time to revisit the unforgettable romantic songs that made him Bollywood's ultimate lover boy. From the innocence of Pehla Nasha to the timeless magic of Chand Sifarish and the emotions of Main Ki Karaan?, Aamir's films have gifted audiences some of Hindi cinema's greatest love songs.Here's a special countdown celebrating both Aamir Khan's new beginning with Gauri Spratt and the romantic musical legacy that continues to win hearts.

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