During the US Open 2026 final, Pierce Brosnan went viral after a broadcast camera showed the play clock at 0:07 before panning to the former James Bond star. The cinematic coincidence delighted fans and earned widespread praise online.

The Irish actor and former James Bond star Pierce Brosnan was among the high-profile spectators in attendance for the US Open 2026 final between Alexander Zverev and Ben Shelton at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York on Sunday, September 14.

Zverev defeated Shelton in four sets - 6-3, 7-6(2), 5-7, 6-2- to clinch his second Grand Slam triumph of the season, having earlier won the French Open. After winning the opening two sets, the German star encountered a fierce fightback from the young American in the third, but quickly regained control in the fourth to seal the championship.

With this, Alexander Zverev became the first German male player since Boris Becker in 1989 to win the US Open title and also only the fourth player in the Open Era to claim his first two career Grand Slam titles in the same calendar year.

Also Read: Zverev defeats Shelton to claim US Open crown and second 2026 major

Pierce Brosnan’s ‘007’ Moment Goes Viral

Over the fortnight, the US Open witnessed many celebrities and high-profile figures grace the stands at Flushing Meadows, but none captured the internet's imagination quite like the legendary actor. Pierce Brosnan, known for his iconic portrayal of secret agent James Bond, unexpectedly delivered the most cinematic off-court highlight of the tournament.

In a video posted by the US Open on its X handle (formerly Twitter), the broadcast camera was caught in the middle of what many fans dubbed ‘absolute cinema’. The clip showed the Arthur Ashe Stadium clock ticking down 0:07, the duration of the play clock, before smoothly panning over to the Hollywood star.

Brosnan was seated in the stands when the camera captured the playful alignment, proving that even away from the silver screen, the legendary actor can still effortlessly command the spotlight.

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Pierce Brosnan was one of the many notable stars spotted soaking in the electric atmosphere at Flushing Meadows over the fortnight, capping off a blockbuster conclusion to the Grand Slam calendar.

Earlier, Brad Pill, Matthew McConaughey, Nicole Kidman, Kevin Hart, Chris Pine, Rami Malek, Amy Adam, Spike Lee, Katie Holmes and a host of A-listers added major star power to the final weekend at Flushing Meadows.

Fans React to Pierce Brosnan’s Viral US Open Moment

Pierce Brosnan’s 007 moment quickly went viral on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter), with fans, tennis enthusiasts, and netizens praising the cameraman and production team for perfectly capturing the playful 0:07 coincidence.

Taking to their X handles, many lauded the cameraman for the perfectly timed shot, with some calling for the production team to be rewarded for the moment. Others hailed the camera work as ‘genius’ and praised the cameraman for being ‘on another level’, while another joked that the cameraman deserved a raise for perfectly capturing Brosnan at 0:07.

Some called the moment ‘so cool' and labelled Brosnan a ‘legendary cameraman’ for the perfectly timed shot, while others praised the production team and described the camera work as ‘great.’

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Pierce Brosnan starred in four James Bond films during his tenure as 007, making his debut as the iconic secret agent in GoldenEye (1995). He went on to reprise the role in Tomorrow Never Dies (1997), The World Is Not Enough (1999), and Die Another Day (2002), before handing over the role to Daniel Craig.

Also Read: US Open 2026: How Ben Shelton’s Black American Identity Makes His Final Historic? Explained