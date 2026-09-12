Ben Shelton has reached his maiden US Open final after defeating Frances Tiafoe, becoming the first Black American man since Arthur Ashe in 1972 to achieve this feat. His historic run is deeply connected to his family's legacy, including the sacrifices of his grandmother and the guidance of his father, Bryan Shelton.

The World No.9 and American tennis star Ben Shelton has inched closer to winning his maiden Grand Slam title following his US Open 2026 semifinal victory over his compatriot Frances Tiafoe at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York on Saturday, September 12.

Shelton defeated Tiafoe in four sets: 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, 7-5, sealing his place in the final. After losing the opening set, Ben Shelton bounced back to win the next three sets in order to complete a stunning comeback, surging past his compatriot with blistering pace, 20 aces, and unshakeable resilience.

With this, Shelton became the first-ever Black American man to reach a US Open singles final since Arthur Ashe in 1972, ending a 54-year wait and cementing a historic milestone for American tennis. Moreover, he is also on the verge of becoming the first American tennis player since Andy Roddick in 2003 to win the US Open title.

Also Read: US Open 2026: Zverev overcomes Khachanov to reach sixth major final

Ben Shelton’s Black American Identity

As Ben Shelton has reached his Grand Slam final at the US Open, his Black American identity has become an important part of the wider significance surrounding his historic run. Though Shelton has built his reputation through his performances on the court, his journey also carries significance for Black representation in American tennis.

His identity has deep roots in his family lineage. Ben Shelton is biracial, born to an African American father, former professional tennis player and elite coach Bryan Shelton, and a Caucasian mother, former junior player Lisa Witsken. Coming from a family with a mix of African American and Caucasian heritage, Shelton has grown up with a diverse cultural and sporting background that has shaped his journey in tennis.

Rather than being defined by a single narrative, the American tennis star proudly embraces his Black American heritage, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with a new generation of black athletes who are radically shifting the cultural and global landscape of tennis.

Scroll to load tweet…

Additionally, Ben Shelton's journey also carries a historical connection to Arthur Ashe, the legendary Black American tennis player and former Commissioned Officer, who became the first Black man to win the US Open singles title in 1968. More than five decades later, the 23-year-old has put himself in the position to follow Ashe’s footsteps by reaching the US Open final.

Interestingly, Shelton will play his maiden Grand Slam final at the venue named after Ashe, adding another historic layer to his remarkable US Open campaign.

Bryan Shelton Remembers His Mother’s Sacrifices

As Ben Shelton reached his maiden Grand Slam final at Flushing Meadows, his father, Bryan Shelton, recalled the sacrifices his own mother made to support his passion for tennis during his childhood, stating that she ‘made the sacrifices to make it happen.’

“Moms are special. My mom was super special. Yeah, I grew up in Alabama. I'm not gonna stay too long on that, but just a special lady who gave her kids opportunities to do the things that they were passionate about,” Bryan said at the press conference.

“And I was passionate about playing tennis at a young age, and she supported that. My dad did too, even though it was a little bit begrudgingly because we were probably lower middle class and didn't have a lot of money to try to do this at a high level. It's super expensive, and my mom just made the sacrifices to make it happen. I mean, won't get into all the details, but it wasn't easy,” he added.

Scroll to load tweet…

Bryan Shelton’s mother, Regina Shelton, passed away earlier this year at the age of 90, making his emotional recollection of her sacrifices even more poignant as he watched his son reach his maiden Grand Slam final. Even Ben credited his late grandmother for the role she played in supporting his father’s tennis journey.

How Ben Shelton’s Grandmother Shaped His Life

Further speaking on his mother’s influence on Ben, Bryan Shelton highlighted how Regina was able to pass down the same principles and values she had instilled in him to the next generation of the family.

“And her being able to impact Ben and his life, and my daughter Emma as well, you know, was great that she was able to pass down some of the same principles and values that she passed down to me,” Bryan said.

“She was able to give them as well, so just nice for Ben to recognize that tonight,” he added.

Scroll to load tweet…

Ben Shelton will look to script a historic feat on Sunday, September 13, when he takes on World No.2 and German tennis star Alexander Zverev at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, the venue named after the first male African American player to win a Grand Slam title at the US Open in 1968.

Shelton is on the verge of becoming the second Black American male and the seventh overall Black player to win the US Open singles title, further adding to the significance of his historic campaign at Flushing Meadows.

Also Read: US Open 2026: Sabalenka Says ‘Desperation’ Drives Win Over Pegula to Set Up Final with Rybakina