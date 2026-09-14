AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan congratulated archer Dhiraj Bommadevara for his historic gold at the Archery World Cup Final 2026. Hailing from Vijayawada, Dhiraj became the first Indian male recurve archer to win the individual title at the event.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Monday congratulated Indian recurve archer Dhiraj Bommadevara for his historic triumph at the Archery World Cup Final 2026 in Saltillo, Mexico, praising his composure, precision and determination.

The Deputy CM’s official handle on X hailed Dhiraj’s achievement after he became the first Indian male recurve archer to win an individual gold medal at the Archery World Cup Final. “Heartiest congratulations to Dhiraj Bommadevara on his historic triumph at the Archery World Cup Final 2026 in Saltillo, Mexico. With remarkable composure, precision and determination, Dhiraj defeated Japan’s Junya Nakanishi in a thrilling shoot-off to claim Recurve Men’s individual gold, becoming the first Indian male recurve archer to win gold at the World Cup Final,” the post read.

The Andhra Deputy CM also highlighted Dhiraj’s journey from Vijayawada to the global stage, describing his success as an inspiration for young athletes. “His journey and dedication are especially inspiring. Hailing from Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, Dhiraj began his archery journey at a young age and has now risen to the pinnacle of the sport, carrying the Tricolour with distinction on the world stage. This is a landmark moment for Indian archery and a testament to the talent, discipline and determination of our athletes,” it added. “Congratulations, @BommadevaraD. You have made Bharat proud and created a new chapter in Indian sporting history,” the post concluded.

Heartiest congratulations to Dhiraj Bommadevara on his historic triumph at the Archery World Cup Final 2026 in Saltillo, Mexico. With remarkable composure, precision and determination, Dhiraj defeated Japan’s Junya Nakanishi in a thrilling shoot-off to claim Recurve Men’s individual gold, becoming the first Indian male recurve archer to win gold at the World Cup Final. His journey and dedication are especially inspiring. Hailing from Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, Dhiraj began his archery journey at a young age and has now risen to the pinnacle of the sport, carrying the Tricolour with distinction on the world stage. This is a landmark moment for Indian archery and a testament to the talent, discipline and determination of our athletes. Congratulations, @BommadevaraD. You have made Bharat proud and created a new chapter in Indian sporting history. - @PawanKalyan #DhirajBommadevara #Archery #WorldCupFinal — Deputy CMO, Andhra Pradesh (@APDeputyCMO) September 14, 2026

A Historic Victory

Dhiraj Bommadevara created history by winning the men’s individual title at the Archery World Cup Final 2026 in Saltillo, Mexico, becoming the first Indian male archer to claim an individual crown at the season-ending event, according to Olympics.com.

The 25-year-old defeated Japan’s Nakanishi Junya 6-5 in a thrilling gold medal match that went into a shoot-off. Dhiraj held his nerve under pressure, hitting a 10 in the deciding attempt to beat Nakanishi’s nine and secure the biggest individual title of his career.

With this achievement, Dhiraj became only the second Indian archer to win an individual title at the Archery World Cup Final, following Dola Banerjee, who won the women’s recurve title in Dubai in 2007. (ANI)