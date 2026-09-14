Sambalpur Warriors will return to the Odisha T20 League, looking to go one step further after finishing runners-up last season. The franchise will begin their campaign against defending champions Cuttack Panthers in a repeat of last season’s final.

Sambalpur Warriors will return to the Odisha T20 League this month, looking to go one step further after finishing runners-up last season, with the franchise setting its sights firmly on the title.

Led by captain Gaurav Choudhury and former India international Sanjay Raul as Head Coach, the Warriors will begin their campaign at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, against defending champions Cuttack Panthers on September 20 -- a repeat of last season’s final, according to a release. The franchise enters the new season with the experience of having gone deep into the competition last year. While the runners-up finish has given the side confidence, the team management believes the challenge now is to convert that experience into consistent performances through the tournament.

Franchise Sets Sights on Title

Sambalpur Warriors owner Vineet Kumar Verma said the team’s journey last season had strengthened the franchise’s ambition. “Last season showed us what this team is capable of. Reaching the final was an important achievement, but it has also created a hunger within the group to take that final step. Sambalpur has a passionate sporting community and we want to give our supporters a team they can be proud of,” Verma said.

Focus on Preparation and Execution

Former India international and Head Coach Sanjay Raul said the focus would remain on preparation and execution rather than the expectations surrounding last season’s result. “We have a talented group, but tournaments are won by how well a team performs collectively under pressure. Our aim is to play disciplined and positive cricket, take one match at a time and make sure we are at our best when it matters,” Raul said, as quoted in the release.

Captain Confident Ahead of New Campaign

Captain Gaurav Choudhury said the experience of last season would help the players approach the new campaign with greater belief. “Coming so close last season gives us confidence, but this is a new tournament and we have to start again. There is a strong sense of responsibility among the players because we are representing Sambalpur. We want to play fearless cricket and give our supporters plenty to cheer about,” Choudhury said.

Sambalpur Warriors League Stage Schedule

Sambalpur Warriors will face Cuttack Panthers on September 20, followed by Rourkela Superstars on September 21, Bhubaneswar Tigers on September 22, Keonjhar Miners on September 24 and Puri Titans on September 27 during the league stage. (ANI)