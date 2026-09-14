Alexander Zverev won his maiden US Open title by beating Ben Shelton in four sets, claiming his second Grand Slam of the season. So focused, he didn't realise he'd won until reminded by his team and crowd. He's the first German male since 1989 to win the US Open.

The World No.2 and German tennis star Alexander Zverev captured his maiden US Open title after defeating the first-time Grand Slam finalist Ben Shelton of the USA in the final at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York on Sunday, September 13.

Zverev defeated Shelton in four sets - 6-3, 7-6(2), 5-7, 6-2- to clinch his second Grand Slam triumph of the season, having earlier won the French Open. After winning the opening two sets, the German star encountered a fierce fightback from the young American in the third, but quickly regained control in the fourth to seal the championship.

With this, Alexander Zverev became the first German male player since Boris Becker in 1989 to win the US Open title and also only the fourth player in the Open Era to claim his first two career Grand Slam titles in the same calendar year.

Also Read: Zverev defeats Shelton to claim US Open crown and second 2026 major

Zverev’s Oblivious Finish Leaves Arthur Ashe Amused

As Alexander Zverev clinched his maiden US Open title, removing the stain of his 2020 final defeat to Dominic Thiem, the German star, who was top-seeded in the men’s singles, was caught completely off-guard when Ben Shelton's final service return sailed long past the baseline.

After winning the championship point, the 29-year-old apparently miscounted the score or lost track of the game tally, remaining frozen in his ready position behind the baseline while waiting for the next serve. However, his coach and German fans reminded him that he had become the US Open champion.

Soon, Zverev was soaking in the applause from the packed stands, the German star raising his arms in sheer relief and disbelief, and walking towards the net to hug Ben Shelton, who became the Black American male player since Arthur Ashe in 1972 to feature in the US Open final, capping off an unforgettable fortnight in Flushing Meadows.

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Throughout the tournament, Alexander Zverev displayed his resilience, overcoming losses in the first two rounds and maintaining exceptional composure on hard courts to cap off a career-best major season. With his maiden US Open triumph, Zverev exorcised the ghosts of his heartbreaking 2020 collapse, cementing a dominant 2026 campaign at the Grand Slam level.

Moreover, the German star reached the semifinals of all four Grand Slams this season, highlighted by his French Open triumph, runner-up finish at Wimbledon, and deep run at the Australian Open, redefining his legacy among the elite of modern tennis.

‘Absolute Focus’: Tennis Fans React to Zverev's Unwitting Championship Point

Alexander Zverev’s uncanny, mid-match oblivion has sparked reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and tennis enthusiasts calling it a perfect example of his focus and praising the unusual way he celebrated his maiden US Open title.

Taking to their X handles, many fans praised Zverev’s ‘absolute focus’ and joked that he was so ‘locked in’ that he did not realise he had won the US Open, with one calling it ‘the most human championship moment possible.’ Others hailed the unusual moment as one of the most memorable finishes of the tennis season, praising Zverev for staying focused on the match rather than the outcome.

Some fans also joked about Zverev’s delayed celebration, while others congratulated the German star on a memorable and well-deserved maiden US Open triumph.

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In the ongoing 2026 season, Alexander Zverev has won two Grand Slam titles, claiming the French Open and US Open, and registered 52 match wins in 65 outings, with a win percentage of 80%, underlining his remarkable consistency throughout the year.

Also Read: US Open 2026: Rybakina reveals plan to deny Sabalenka historic win