Alexander Zverev defeated Ben Shelton in the 2026 US Open final to claim his second Grand Slam title of the season. The German recovered from a third-set loss to win 6-3, 7-6(2), 5-7, 6-2 and strengthen his bid for the Year-End No. 1 rank.

Alexander Zverev defeated American Ben Shelton 6-3, 7-6(2), 5-7, 6-2 in the US Open final on Sunday to claim his second Grand Slam title of the 2026 season and complete a remarkable turnaround in his major career.

The 29-year-old German, who won his maiden Grand Slam title at Roland Garros in June, became only the fourth man in the Open Era to win his first two major championships in the same season, according to the ATP website.

Zverev overcame a strong challenge from home favourite Shelton in front of a packed Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd, recovering from a third-set setback to close out the match in three hours and 33 minutes.

The moment he waited for 🏆 pic.twitter.com/XlfP399Fdr — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 13, 2026

Shelton, known for his powerful serve and aggressive style of play, briefly shifted momentum in his favour after taking the third set 7-5. However, Zverev responded immediately in the fourth set, breaking serve in the opening game before regaining control with his consistent baseline play.

A Stunning Transformation

The victory capped a stunning transformation for Zverev, who had endured heartbreak after losing his third consecutive Grand Slam final to Jannik Sinner at the Australian Open last year. This season, he reached the semi-finals in Melbourne, won his first major at Roland Garros, finished runner-up at Wimbledon and added the US Open crown.

Zverev repeatedly absorbed Shelton’s powerful groundstrokes and redirected them with accuracy, dominating extended rallies with his depth and precision. The German also maintained his composure under pressure, especially after Shelton threatened a comeback in the third set.

Impact on Rankings

With the win, Zverev has strengthened his position in the race for the ATP Year-End No. 1 ranking. He has moved 700 points clear of Sinner in the PIF ATP Live Race To Turin and holds a 25-2 record at Grand Slam tournaments this year.

Shelton, who was playing his first major final, was aiming to become the first American man to win a Grand Slam singles title since Andy Roddick at the 2003 US Open. The 23-year-old will rise to a career-high No. 4 in the PIF ATP Rankings after his impressive run, which included a quarter-final victory over defending champion Carlos Alcaraz.

Zverev now leads the Tour with 53 wins in 2026 and has emerged as one of the strongest contenders for the year-end No. 1 spot.

Post-Match Remarks

“Ben, you’re an incredible player, an incredible person. This was your first Grand Slam final, but I already told you that you’re going to be back here many, many more times,” Zverev said during the trophy ceremony. (ANI)