The World No.8 and American tennis star Ben Shelton has inched closer to clinching his maiden Grand Slam title following his US Open 2026 semifinal victory over his compatriot Frances Tiafoe - 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, 7-5 - at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Saturday, September 12.

With this, Shelton became the first Black American tennis player since Arthur Ashe in 1972 to reach the final of the US Open, putting himself on the brink of scripting a historic feat when he takes on Germany’s Alexander Zverev in the title clash at the same venue named after the legendary trailblazer himself, Arthur Ashe.

On that note, let’s take a look at six Black American tennis players who won singles’ titles in the history of the US Open.