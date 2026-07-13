Sinner vs Zverev Highlights: Sinner Creates Wimbledon History! Stuns Zverev in Epic Final

Jannik Sinner proved why he is World No. 1 by defeating Alexander Zverev in a thrilling Wimbledon 2026 final. After losing the first set, the Italian made a sensational comeback to defend his Wimbledon title and lift his fifth Grand Slam trophy. From breathtaking rallies to championship-winning moments, here's everything that happened in the epic Centre Court showdown.

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