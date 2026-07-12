Kailash Kher's Top 20 Sufi Songs | Teri Deewani, Saiyyan, Piya Ghar Aavenge & More | Bollywood

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Kailash Kher's Top 20 Sufi Songs

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Jul 12 2026, 07:03 PM IST
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When it comes to Sufi music in India, one voice stands above the rest—Kailash Kher. His powerful vocals, spiritual depth, and unique singing style have made him the face of modern Sufi music.Blending devotion, love, faith and soulful melodies, Kailash Kher's songs have touched millions across the world. Whether you're seeking peace, spiritual connection or simply great music, his timeless tracks never fail to inspire.From Teri Deewani and Saiyyan to Piya Ghar Aavenge and Babam Bam, these songs continue to be favourites among music lovers of every generation.In this video:0:00 Kailash Kher's Top 20 Sufi Songs2:16 Top 10 Most Soulful Kailash Kher Classics3:35 Top 3 Iconic SongsLet's count down Kailash Kher's Top 20 Sufi Songs that deserve a place in every playlist.

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