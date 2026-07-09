Akhilesh Yadav SLAMS BJP Over Ram Mandir Donation Row | WATCH

Akhilesh Yadav SLAMS BJP Over Ram Mandir Donation Row
Akhilesh Yadav slammed the BJP over the alleged Ram Mandir donation row, claiming Sanatanis and Gau Mata devotees are deeply hurt. He accused the government of causing inflation, hardship and public suffering, while also criticising its ethanol blending policy amid the ongoing political controversy.
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