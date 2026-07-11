Arijit Singh's Top 20 Monsoon Songs | Ultimate Romantic Rain Playlist

Whenever the monsoon arrives, one voice instantly becomes the soundtrack of the season—Arijit Singh. His soulful melodies, heartfelt lyrics, and emotional vocals perfectly capture the beauty of rain, romance, heartbreak, and nostalgia.From unforgettable Bollywood love stories to chart-topping romantic ballads, Arijit's songs have become an essential part of every rainy-day playlist. Whether you're enjoying a long drive, sipping chai by the window, or reminiscing about old memories, his music makes every raindrop feel magical.From Tum Hi Ho to Sawan Aaya Hai and Kabhi Jo Baadal Barse, these timeless tracks continue to rule every monsoon season and remain fan favourites across generations.On this musical journey, let's count down Arijit Singh's Top 20 Monsoon Songs that deserve a place in your rainy-day playlist.

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