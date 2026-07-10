Moana Movie Review | Dwayne Johnson | Catherine Laga'aia | Disney | Worth Watching or NOT?

Disney's live-action Moana is finally here, but does it recreate the magic of the animated classic? From stunning visuals and powerful performances to criticism over its lack of originality, here's a complete spoiler-free review of Disney's latest remake and whether it's worth your time.In this video:0:00 First Impressions & Story Overview2:05 Catherine Laga'aia & Dwayne Johnson Performances3:00 Visuals, Music & Final Verdict

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