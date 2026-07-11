The Odyssey Mumbai Screening: Tom Holland Wins Hearts! | Entertainment

The Odyssey Mumbai Screening: Tom Holland Wins Hearts!
Actor Tom Holland thanked Indian fans during the special Mumbai screening of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey. Calling India's movie-going experience unmatched, Holland expressed heartfelt gratitude for the love, excitement and warmth shown by audiences. Christopher Nolan and Matt Damon also attended the grand event.
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