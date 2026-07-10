Auckland, NZ: PM Modi Receives Warm Hug From PM Luxon | WATCH

Auckland, NZ: PM Modi Receives Warm Hug From PM Luxon
Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm welcome from New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon upon his arrival in Auckland for the final leg of his three-nation tour. The two leaders shared a hug, highlighting the close ties between India and New Zealand ahead of their bilateral engagements.
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