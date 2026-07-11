Typhoon Bavi Batters Japan | Ishigaki Airport Shut | World News

Japan's Ishigaki Island has shut its airport and port operations as Typhoon Bavi approaches with torrential rain, powerful winds and massive waves. Authorities have warned that the storm could become one of the most destructive to hit the Sakishima Islands in recent years, urging residents to stay indoors.In this video:0:00 Typhoon Bavi Approaches Japan0:42 Ishigaki Airport & Port Operations Suspended1:38 Authorities Issue Urgent Storm Warning

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