Cristiano Ronaldo's Emotional FINAL World Cup Message | Portugal Out of FIFA World Cup 2026

Cristiano Ronaldo has finally reacted after Portugal's heartbreaking exit from the FIFA World Cup 2026. The football legend shared an emotional two-word message, 'Obrigado Todos' (Thank You All), leaving millions of fans emotional.Is this the end of Ronaldo's iconic World Cup journey? Watch the full story, his reaction, Portugal's defeat to Spain, and what lies ahead for CR7.In this video:0:00 Ronaldo Breaks Silence After Portugal's World Cup Exit1:05 Portugal Knocked Out by Spain | Mikel Merino's Winner2:40 Ronaldo's Emotional Goodbye & Incredible World Cup Legacy

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